Academic Minute: Reading During the Civil War

Doug Lederman
April 30, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Mercer University Week, Sarah Gardner, professor of history, explores how some made it through a tough moment in history with the help of literature. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

