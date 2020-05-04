Print

Academic Minute: Female Authors During the Holocaust

Doug Lederman
May 4, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Carola Daffner, associate professor of global languages and cultures at the University of Dayton, explores the history of German Jewish women writers during the Holocaust. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

