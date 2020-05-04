Print

Kent State -- After 50 Years

Scott Jaschik
May 4, 2020
Fifty years ago today, the Ohio National Guard fired on Kent State University students during an anti-war protest, killing four students and wounding nine others. The university had been planning a variety of events to mark the tragedy but has had to shift to virtual commemorations.

