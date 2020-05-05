Title
Private Wisconsin College Plans to Close
By
A small private college in Wisconsin is closing at the end of the summer because of several factors, including the coronavirus pandemic.
Holy Family College, located in Manitowoc, about 80 miles north of Milwaukee, will end operations at the end of its summer term. It will close by Aug. 29, it announced.
The college enrolled 346 undergraduates and 98 graduate students as of fall 2018, according to federal data. That’s little changed from 357 undergraduates and 72 graduate students the college reported enrolling as of fall 2016.
The decision to close the college, which is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, comes after an in-depth analysis of its financial position, leaders said. They pointed to enrollment and fundraising issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone at the College has been working hard to achieve enrollment growth and increased fundraising, especially College President Dr. Robert Callahan,” said Sister Natalie Binversie, community director of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity in Manitowoc, in a statement. “Under his leadership, good progress was made in addressing several years of earlier negative fiscal performance, and overall, he did a great job. However, the tough challenges were made even tougher with the COVID-19 outbreak, and we collectively made this difficult decision.”
The current 2020 class will be the college’s last. Leaders plan to work with other students to help them transfer elsewhere.
Holy Family College will hold a limited number of summer-term classes that were already scheduled.
Layoffs are set to begin June 13, with another round June 30 before all positions are eliminated Aug. 29. Full-time faculty positions are slated to terminate Aug. 13, with the exception of those teaching summer-term classes.
Private Wisconsin College Plans to Close - May 533 min ago
Community Colleges Get Smaller Shares of Emergency Grants - May 533 min ago
Princeton to Wait Until July to Decide on Reopening for Undergrads - May 533 min ago
-
- 1 of 59
- ›
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Plans for fall assume professors will be willing to teach. Will they?
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Professors at Ohio U say faculty cuts can't just be blamed on COVID-19
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Princeton to Wait Until July to Decide on Reopening for Undergrads
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!