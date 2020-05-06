Title
Academic Minute: Breast Milk and Babies' Sleep Patterns
Today on the Academic Minute, Darby Saxbe, associate professor of psychology at the University of Southern California Dornsife, explains how getting the right milk at the right time can help babies get more sleep. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
