Print

Title

Academic Minute: Breast Milk and Babies' Sleep Patterns

By

Doug Lederman
May 6, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Darby Saxbe, associate professor of psychology at the University of Southern California Dornsife, explains how getting the right milk at the right time can help babies get more sleep. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Case for Block Scheduling in the Fall
The Continuing Danger of Academic Espionage
More Than a Lifeline

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Are You a Victim of Zoom Fatigue?
Are You a Victim of Zoom Fatigue?
Fall Scenario #10: Modularity
Inadvertent Homeschooling
What Higher Education Can Learn From the NFL Draft
Some Early Indicators

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Instructors describe impact of shift to remote on colleges on the quarter system, plus other topics

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Teaching and Learning After COVID-19

Plans for fall assume professors will be willing to teach. Will they?

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

15 Fall Scenarios

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity

Back to Top