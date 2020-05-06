Print

New Podcast Episode With Paul LeBlanc, SNHU's President

IHE Staff
May 6, 2020
The Key With Inside Higher Ed is a podcast on the uncertainties both college students and colleges face in coming weeks and months.

A new episode discusses Southern New Hampshire University's broad reboot of its campus-based programs, including slashed tuition and allowing students to choose hybrid online and other modalities.

To better understand what this means for the private, nonprofit university, we spoke with Paul LeBlanc, SNHU's president and the chair of the American Council on Education's Board of Directors. The episode also features Carla Hickman, vice president of research for EAB, who put the SNHU news in context by discussing where it fits amid the big higher ed market shifts that have been accelerated by the pandemic.

