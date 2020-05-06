Title
New Podcast Episode With Paul LeBlanc, SNHU's President
By
The Key With Inside Higher Ed is a podcast on the uncertainties both college students and colleges face in coming weeks and months.
A new episode discusses Southern New Hampshire University's broad reboot of its campus-based programs, including slashed tuition and allowing students to choose hybrid online and other modalities.
To better understand what this means for the private, nonprofit university, we spoke with Paul LeBlanc, SNHU's president and the chair of the American Council on Education's Board of Directors. The episode also features Carla Hickman, vice president of research for EAB, who put the SNHU news in context by discussing where it fits amid the big higher ed market shifts that have been accelerated by the pandemic.
Campaign by N.J. Colleges to Recruit In-State Students - May 633 min 58 sec ago
Ohio to Cut Public College Funding by $110 Million Over 2 Months - May 633 min 58 sec ago
May 6 roundup: Budget cuts, free speech and savory pancakes - May 633 min 58 sec ago
Federal Work-Study students paid at the discretion of colleges - May 633 min 58 sec ago
-
- 1 of 60
- ›
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Instructors describe impact of shift to remote on colleges on the quarter system, plus other topics
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Teaching and Learning After COVID-19
Plans for fall assume professors will be willing to teach. Will they?
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!