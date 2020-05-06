Print

Title

Pulse Podcast: COVID-Converted Episode No. 1

By

Doug Lederman
May 6, 2020
Comments
 
 

This episode of the Pulse podcast is the first in an audio and video series in response to the impact of COVID-19. This episode is an interview with Gary Dietz and Shannon Forte, partners in a new venture to bring teachers affordable, practical techniques to engage learners and deliver effective online instruction. 

 

 

