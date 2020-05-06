Title
University of Akron to Cut 6 Colleges
By
University of Akron president Gary Miller announced that the university will cut six of its 11 academic colleges, Cleveland.com reported. He did not specify which will remain but said an announcement will be made in the coming days.
The University of Akron has colleges devoted to arts and sciences, applied science and technology, business administration, engineering, health professions, polymer science and engineering, graduate studies, law, and education, along with an honors college and the Wayne College campus.
Miller has also signaled cuts to athletics, along with pay cuts and a hiring freeze. University leadership has said revenue has decreased by about $65 million.
Campaign by N.J. Colleges to Recruit In-State Students - May 634 min 5 sec ago
Ohio to Cut Public College Funding by $110 Million Over 2 Months - May 634 min 5 sec ago
May 6 roundup: Budget cuts, free speech and savory pancakes - May 634 min 5 sec ago
Federal Work-Study students paid at the discretion of colleges - May 634 min 5 sec ago
-
- 1 of 60
- ›
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Instructors describe impact of shift to remote on colleges on the quarter system, plus other topics
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Teaching and Learning After COVID-19
Plans for fall assume professors will be willing to teach. Will they?
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Federal Work-Study students paid at the discretion of colleges
Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!