Academic Minute: Speech Disorders in Children

By

Doug Lederman
May 7, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Jonathan Preston, associate professor in the department of communication sciences and disorders at Syracuse University, looks into the mouth to find out how to treat speech disorders. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

