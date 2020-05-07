Title
Loyola New Orleans Goes Test Blind on Admissions
Loyola University New Orleans announced Wednesday that it has gone test blind, meaning that it will not consider SAT or ACT scores in the admissions process.
That differs from test optional, in which those applicants who submit test scores have them considered. Hundreds of colleges have gone test optional, many of them in the last two months, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. But very few colleges -- including Hampshire College and Northern Illinois University -- have gone test blind.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Education Department releases final Title IX regulations
Small colleges get millions while other colleges struggle
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Public colleges in N.J. face bleak future budgets, tough choices
The Limits of Online Education | Leadership in Higher Education
Plans for fall assume professors will be willing to teach. Will they?
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!