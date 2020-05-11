Title
Paine College Loses Accreditation Appeal
Paine College in Augusta, Ga., lost its appeal to keep its accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, WJBF reported.
The historically black college was stripped of its accreditation in 2019. It appealed the decision, citing irregularities of due process. The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that Paine could not adequately prove technical errors in the accreditor's review process.
The college was first in hot water with the commission in 2012 for alleged mismanagement of funds. SACSCOC put Paine on a two-year warning period and two-year probation period before stripping its accreditation.
Paine turned to a national accreditor, the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, after running into problems with SACSCOC. It now lists TRACS accreditation on its website.
