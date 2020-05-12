Title
Senator Alexander: Testing Levels Inadequate to Open Campuses
By
Senator Lamar Alexander, the Tennessee Republican who chairs the Senate's education committee, on Sunday praised coronavirus testing in the U.S., citing Johns Hopkins University research that eight million tests have conducted, more per capita even than South Korea.
But Alexander said current testing capacity remains inadequate for reopening large college and university campuses for in-person instruction.
"It’s enough to do what we need to do today to reopen, for example, but it’s not enough when 35,000 kids and faculty show up at the University of Tennessee campus in August," Alexander said on NBC's Meet the Press.
The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions plans to hold a hearing today with Trump administration health experts on safely reopening schools and workplaces. Two of the four scheduled witnesses are self-quarantining amid worries about White House officials who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. Those witnesses will testify via videoconference, the committee said.
"The hearing is an opportunity for senators to hear an update from officials from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), about what federal, state and local governments are doing to help Americans go back to work and back to school as rapidly and safely as possible," according to a statement from the committee.
Education Department's new $120 million in grants for short-term career programs - May 122 hours 38 min ago
Issues concerning overseas travel that international educators must consider in the coming months (opinion) - May 1230 min 45 sec ago
Academic museums see drops in earned income, fundraising - May 122 hours 38 min ago
May 12 roundup: Virtual commencements, financial woes and inspiring quotes - May 1237 min 55 sec ago
-
- 1 of 67
- ›
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Students should not return to campuses this fall, regardless of the financial implications (opinion)
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
New Title IX regulation sets location-based boundaries for sexual harassment enforcement
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Issues concerning overseas travel that international educators must consider in the coming months (o
May 12 roundup: Virtual commencements, financial woes and inspiring quotes
Education Department's new $120 million in grants for short-term career programs
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!