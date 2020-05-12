Print

Title

Senator Alexander: Testing Levels Inadequate to Open Campuses

By

Paul Fain
May 12, 2020
Comments
 
 

Senator Lamar Alexander, the Tennessee Republican who chairs the Senate's education committee, on Sunday praised coronavirus testing in the U.S., citing Johns Hopkins University research that eight million tests have conducted, more per capita even than South Korea.

But Alexander said current testing capacity remains inadequate for reopening large college and university campuses for in-person instruction.

"It’s enough to do what we need to do today to reopen, for example, but it’s not enough when 35,000 kids and faculty show up at the University of Tennessee campus in August," Alexander said on NBC's Meet the Press.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions plans to hold a hearing today with Trump administration health experts on safely reopening schools and workplaces. Two of the four scheduled witnesses are self-quarantining amid worries about White House officials who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. Those witnesses will testify via videoconference, the committee said.

"The hearing is an opportunity for senators to hear an update from officials from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), about what federal, state and local governments are doing to help Americans go back to work and back to school as rapidly and safely as possible," according to a statement from the committee.

CORONAVIRUS

  •  
  • 1 of 67
See all content »

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Beyond Summer 2020: Safety Abroad
in a Recovering World
Emergency Grants: Congress Must Step In
Preventing the Collapse of Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Interfaith Cooperation Is the Future of Higher Education
Pivoting Back: You Make the Call!
Fall Scenario #14: A Modified Tutorial Model
Partners or Predators?
Learning From the Great Evacuation
Fall Scenario #13: A HyFlex Model

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Students should not return to campuses this fall, regardless of the financial implications (opinion)

15 Fall Scenarios

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

New Title IX regulation sets location-based boundaries for sexual harassment enforcement

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Issues concerning overseas travel that international educators must consider in the coming months (o

May 12 roundup: Virtual commencements, financial woes and inspiring quotes

Education Department's new $120 million in grants for short-term career programs

Coronavirus Live Updates Archive from May 4 to May 10

Back to Top