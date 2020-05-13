Title
Academic Minute: Printing in the English Reformation
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of the South Week: William E. Engel, professor of English, discusses how one early modern English printer is still influencing publishing today. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
