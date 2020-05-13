Title
Common App Adds Question on COVID-19
The Common Application has added a question on students' COVID-19 experiences. The question reads, "Community disruptions such as COVID-19 and natural disasters can have deep and long-lasting impacts. If you need it, this space is yours to describe those impacts. Colleges care about the effects on your health and well-being, safety, family circumstances, future plans, and education, including access to reliable technology and quiet study spaces. Do you wish to share anything on this topic? Y/N Please use this space to describe how these events have impacted you."
The Common App explains the rationale behind the new question here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Students should not return to campuses this fall, regardless of the financial implications (opinion)
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
One option for delivering instruction if campuses open this fall: HyFlex
Education Department's new $120 million in grants for short-term career programs
House Dems propose billions for states and colleges, but Republicans oppose bill
Living expenses are larger barrier for students than tuition, report finds
Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity
Neurodivergent students face challenges in the quick switch to remote learning
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!