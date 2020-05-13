Common App Adds Question on COVID-19

The Common Application has added a question on students' COVID-19 experiences. The question reads, "Community disruptions such as COVID-19 and natural disasters can have deep and long-lasting impacts. If you need it, this space is yours to describe those impacts. Colleges care about the effects on your health and well-being, safety, family circumstances, future plans, and education, including access to reliable technology and quiet study spaces. Do you wish to share anything on this topic? Y/N Please use this space to describe how these events have impacted you."

The Common App explains the rationale behind the new question here.