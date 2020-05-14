Title
Charges Against Ex-President of Michigan State Dismissed
A state judge dismissed charges against Lou Anna Simon, the former Michigan State University president, on Wednesday in the latest fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, The Detroit Free-Press reported. Simon was charged with lying to authorities in 2018 about what she knew about Nassar. The judge ruled that the prosecution did not provide enough evidence that Simon knew details about the Nassar charges when she spoke to authorities.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
How campuses might make the best of an undesirable virtual fall
Missouri Western cuts quarter of faculty along with programs in history and more
One option for delivering instruction if campuses open this fall: HyFlex
Cal State pursuing online fall
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Pence, DeVos Hold Call With 14 College Presidents
Students should not return to campuses this fall, regardless of the financial implications (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!