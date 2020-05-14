Print

Charges Against Ex-President of Michigan State Dismissed

Scott Jaschik
May 14, 2020
A state judge dismissed charges against Lou Anna Simon, the former Michigan State University president, on Wednesday in the latest fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, The Detroit Free-Press reported. Simon was charged with lying to authorities in 2018 about what she knew about Nassar. The judge ruled that the prosecution did not provide enough evidence that Simon knew details about the Nassar charges when she spoke to authorities.

