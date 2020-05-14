Title
Pence, DeVos Hold Call With 14 College Presidents
By
Vice President Mike Pence held a call Tuesday with leaders of 14 colleges and universities. They were joined by Betsy DeVos, the U.S. secretary of education, and Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, in a discussion about "best practices to get students back to school in the fall," according to a news release from the vice president's office.
The group discussed a guidance document the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released earlier this year about how colleges should plan, prepare and respond to COVID-19.
"These college and university leaders discussed possible options to re-open their campuses for students, faculty and staff safely and responsibly," the release said. "Many participants on the call discussed working groups they developed on campus to provide data-driven strategies for re-opening. Participants discussed the importance of opening and maintaining research labs to assist with COVID-19 research, testing and tracing."
Participating in the call were:
- President of Purdue University and the 49th governor of Indiana, Mitch Daniels Jr.
- President of the University of Texas-El Paso and the 24th secretary of the Air Force, Heather Wilson
- President of Hillsdale College Larry Arnn
- President of Marquette University Michael Lovell
- President of the University of Virginia James E. Ryan
- Chancellor of the University of Alabama system Fess St. John IV
- President of the University of Florida W. Kent Fuchs
- President of the University of Notre Dame Reverend John Jenkins
- President of Carnegie Mellon University Farnam Jahanian
- President of the Ohio State University Dr. Michael V. Drake
- President of Stanford University Marc Tessier-Lavigne
- President of Wake Forest University Nathan Hatch
- President of Arizona State University Michael Crow
- President of Hampton University William R. Harvey
