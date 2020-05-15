Print

Academic Minute: Impact of Maternal Stress on Offspring

By

Doug Lederman
May 15, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of the South Week, Katie E. McGhee, assistant professor in the department of biology, examines the effects of maternal stress on children. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

