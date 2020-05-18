Print

Title

Academic Minute: Metaliterate Learners

By

Doug Lederman
May 18, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Thomas Mackey, professor in the department of arts and media at SUNY Empire State College, discusses how to become a better thinker. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How College Students Can Help Reopen America
A Time to Reflect on What College Should Be
It’s Time to Reform the Clery Act

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Student Success Courses Now
Contextualizing the 15 Fall Scenarios
Can College be Saved in the COVID 19 Era?
Friday Fragments
What Happened to the University of Everywhere?
What Lies Ahead

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

It's not so much when colleges reopen -- it's also how

University of California president proposes dropping SAT/ACT

Major football colleges prepare for fall season

Ohio U Lays Off Over 140 Faculty, Administrators

New report investigates changes to humanities

Citing the pandemic, Pine Manor College will merge into Boston College

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

May 18 roundup: Lawsuit protection, aid delays and a special Q&A

Students complain that they cannot submit AP tests

Back to Top