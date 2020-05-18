Print

Ohio U Lays Off Over 140 Faculty, Administrators

Lilah Burke
May 18, 2020
Ohio University president Duane Nellis announced in a letter Friday that the university is effectively laying off 53 faculty members and 94 administrators, The Athens News reported. A total of 149 administrative positions at the public university will be abolished, but officials expect 55 to be rehired in new positions.

Before the letter, tenure-track faculty at Ohio University had been giving their own accounts of terminated contracts. Some departments, such as African American studies, will now be without any tenure-track professors.

The news follows the layoff of 140 unionized employees in dining and maintenance.

In his letter, Nellis also announced mandatory furlough days for administrators, faculty and some nonunionized employees. The number of furlough days for each individual depends on salary, and the transition will begin July 1.

Nellis reiterated in the letter that he and the university's provost will be taking 10 percent pay cuts. Several other senior administrators, along with the athletic director and coaches for the men's football and basketball teams, have also volunteered for a 10 percent pay cut.

