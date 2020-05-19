Title
Academic Minute: Dancing and Dementia Prevention
Today on the Academic Minute, Helen Blumen, assistant professor in the department of medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, examines the role of dance in preventing dementia. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
