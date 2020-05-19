Title
Drew University President to Depart in July
MaryAnn Baenninger, president of Drew University, will step down in July when her contract ends, according to an email from William W. Landis III, Board of Trustees chair. Landis sent the email to Drew constituencies on Monday.
“As we look to the future for Drew University, our responsibility is to best position the University for that future and the many issues we will need to address,” he wrote in the email. “The Board of Trustees has spent time analyzing these issues and developing a new management structure for leadership. After discussions with President Baenninger, together we have come to the decision that our future direction requires a change of leadership for the long term.”
The board's search committee will name Baenninger’s interim successor after she departs in July. Provost Deb Liebowitz is also leaving the university June 12. Jessica Lakin, associate provost for academic administration, will take on the role of provost, according to Landis’s email.
A spokesperson for Drew confirmed Baenninger’s departure and noted her contract had been extended by one month to “assist in the transition for new leadership.”
Baenninger is the past chair of the Council of Independent Colleges Board of Directors. She has been president at Drew since July 2014 and previously was president of the College of Saint Benedict in Minnesota.
