Title
ETS Introduces Version of TOEFL for China
The Educational Testing Service is starting a Test of English as a Foreign Language that can be taken in China until regular testing can resume. ETS started the at-home version of the TOEFL in other countries in March but held off on China until Monday. The new test is "the same format, content and scoring of the traditional institutionally administered version of the TOEFL ITP test. The only differences in this version are the added layers of security protocols, which are consistent with best-in-class procedures for high-stakes paper-based testing," said a press release.
