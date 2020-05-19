Print

Title

Providence College Officials Apologize After Student Gathering

By

Rick Seltzer
May 19, 2020
Comments
 
 

Leaders at Providence College apologized to the public after students gathered near campus, apparently disregarding executive orders from Rhode Island’s governor.

Video appearing on social media showed students along a street near campus Saturday in groups of more than five people, not wearing masks on their faces, WPRI reported. A spokesperson for Providence College said the gathering came after parents organized a parade to congratulate seniors who were living in the neighborhood.

“A parent called the college earlier this week to ask about organizing the parade and we told her that the college could not be involved in the parade nor could we sanction it,” the spokesperson told WPRI in an email. “We asked her to contact Providence Police if this was something parents wanted to do.”

The college’s commencement has been postponed to Oct. 31, but students were slated to receive their degrees Sunday.

CORONAVIRUS

  •  
  • 1 of 75
See all content »

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Tuition Policy in a Pandemic
Is Higher Ed Asking the Wrong Questions?
How College Students Can Help Reopen America

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What Worked?
Student Success Courses Now
Contextualizing the 15 Fall Scenarios
Can College Be Saved in the COVID-19 Era?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Who owns all that course content you're putting online?

One-third of high school seniors say they will defer or cancel rather than attend all-online college

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Coronavirus Live Updates Archive from May 10 to May 17

It's not so much when colleges reopen -- it's also how

College leaders consider exigency as summer nears, but drawbacks may outweigh benefits in many cases

Teaching and Learning After COVID-19

More colleges accept Duolingo English Test scores as evidence of proficiency

Back to Top