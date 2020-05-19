Title
Providence College Officials Apologize After Student Gathering
By
Leaders at Providence College apologized to the public after students gathered near campus, apparently disregarding executive orders from Rhode Island’s governor.
Video appearing on social media showed students along a street near campus Saturday in groups of more than five people, not wearing masks on their faces, WPRI reported. A spokesperson for Providence College said the gathering came after parents organized a parade to congratulate seniors who were living in the neighborhood.
“A parent called the college earlier this week to ask about organizing the parade and we told her that the college could not be involved in the parade nor could we sanction it,” the spokesperson told WPRI in an email. “We asked her to contact Providence Police if this was something parents wanted to do.”
The college’s commencement has been postponed to Oct. 31, but students were slated to receive their degrees Sunday.
