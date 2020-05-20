Print

Title

Academic Minute: A New Definition of Depression

By

Doug Lederman
May 20, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Gregg Henriques, professor of psychology at James Madison University, examines a new way to think about depression. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Rebooting University Research for the Post-Pandemic Era
College Leaders: Don't Waste
This Crisis, for Students’ Sake
Tuition Policy in a Pandemic

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What Will Life Be Like at Post-COVID Colleges and Universities?
Applied Scholarship During a Pandemic
Changing Market for Postsecondary Education
Changing Market for Postsecondary Education
What Will Life Be Like at Post-COVID Colleges and Universities?
War Metaphors and the Return to Campus

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Survey results on '15 Fall Scenarios' suggest what students want

Many four-years plan to reopen in the fall, but most community colleges plan a virtual semester

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

The student view of this spring's shift to remote learning

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Teaching and Learning After COVID-19

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

One-third of high school seniors say they will defer or cancel rather than attend all-online college

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Back to Top