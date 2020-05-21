Title
Academic Minute: Debt and Price as Predictors of Enrollment
Today on the Academic Minute, Rob K. Larson, associate professor of management at Luther College, explores how student debt is affecting college admissions. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
