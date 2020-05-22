Title
Lori Loughlin to Plead Guilty in Admissions Scandal
The actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty in federal court to charges in the admissions scandal. Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. Loughlin's sentence, if approved by a federal court, will be two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. Giannulli’s sentence, subject to the court’s approval, will be five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.
Loughlin and Giannulli are the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the college admissions case. They faked their children's athletic credentials to gain admission to the University of Southern California.
“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” said United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.
