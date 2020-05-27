Guilty Plea for Admissions Fraud, on His Own

A Pennsylvania man agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Tuesday, in connection with his efforts to win admission for his daughter to Georgetown University. The documents for Robert Repella noted that he did not pay Rick Singer, mastermind of the larger admissions scandal, but directly paid a tennis coach $50,000 for his daughter's admission. Repella agreed to a sentence of 10 months in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine of $40,000 and restitution.