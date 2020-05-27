Print

Title

Guilty Plea for Admissions Fraud, on His Own

By

Scott Jaschik
May 27, 2020
Comments
 
 

A Pennsylvania man agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Tuesday, in connection with his efforts to win admission for his daughter to Georgetown University. The documents for Robert Repella noted that he did not pay Rick Singer, mastermind of the larger admissions scandal, but directly paid a tennis coach $50,000 for his daughter's admission. Repella agreed to a sentence of 10 months in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine of $40,000 and restitution.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Surviving the Pandemic: Suggestions
for Liberal Arts Colleges
The Moral Trade-Off of Endowment Spending
Communicating Culture in a Distributed World

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

When Will It Be OK to Push Non-COVID-19 News?
Education Is a Team Sport
Education Is a Team Sport
Thinking About Place in Higher Education Under COVID-19
Thinking About Place in Higher Education Under COVID-19
Testing… Testing…

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Will active learning be possible if colleges have physically distanced classrooms this fall?

Confusion continues over the Education Department's take on emergency aid distribution

10 Predictions for Higher Education’s Future | Leadership in Higher Education

Purdue and Notre Dame Are Going to Open for In-Person Instruction | Just Visiting

New resources to help support faculty with quality online instruction

Rules could deprive National Guard members fighting COVID-19 of education benefits

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Envisioning a day in the life of the physically distanced classroom (opinion)

Colleges expect few new international students will make it to their campuses this fall

Back to Top