Academic Minute: Learning From Sourdough Bread

Doug Lederman
May 28, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Allegheny College Week, Eric Pallant, professor of environmental science and sustainability, explains what we can learn from sourdough bread. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

