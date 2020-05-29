Print

Title

Academic Minute: Drug Wars and Criminal Violence in Mexico

By

Doug Lederman
May 29, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Allegheny College Week, Shannan Mattiace, professor of political science and international studies, explores what keeps homicide rates from drug traffickers down in some Mexican municipalities. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

