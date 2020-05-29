Print

Governors on Steps for Reopening Campuses

Kery Murakami
May 29, 2020
The nation’s governors should create a public health framework for colleges and universities to follow in order to reopen campuses, their national association said.

In a memo Wednesday, the National Governors Association recommended a number of steps including following the lead of Democratic Connecticut governor Ned Lamont’s reopening advisory group, which laid out a framework recommending steps for colleges to take, including doing testing and contact tracing.

“Reopening higher education institutions will be a critically important and high-profile step for governors who are working to get their state economies back on track. This process will involve complex legal questions for which governors should provide clear guidance,” the association’s memo said.

