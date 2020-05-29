Print

Title

New President of Accrediting Group: Cynthia Jackson-Hammond

By

Doug Lederman
May 29, 2020
Comments
 
 

Cynthia Jackson-Hammond, president of Ohio's Central State University, has been named president of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, succeeding its longtime leader, Judith S. Eaton.

The council represents colleges and universities on issues related to accreditation, playing a key role in federal policy discussions around higher education quality and scrutinizing accreditors through a formal recognition process. Eaton has been president of the organization for 22 years, since shortly after its founding in 1996.

Jackson-Hammond has been president of Central State since 2013 and previously served as provost at Coppin State University and as a dean and professor of education at numerous other colleges and universities.

