Title
New President of Accrediting Group: Cynthia Jackson-Hammond
Cynthia Jackson-Hammond, president of Ohio's Central State University, has been named president of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, succeeding its longtime leader, Judith S. Eaton.
The council represents colleges and universities on issues related to accreditation, playing a key role in federal policy discussions around higher education quality and scrutinizing accreditors through a formal recognition process. Eaton has been president of the organization for 22 years, since shortly after its founding in 1996.
Jackson-Hammond has been president of Central State since 2013 and previously served as provost at Coppin State University and as a dean and professor of education at numerous other colleges and universities.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Trump administration reportedly considers restrictions on foreign student work program
Gap years and delayed enrollment may be a concern during pandemic
Charter school group to start new higher ed program on Marlboro College campus
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
The key issue isn't whether colleges should reopen in the fall but how to do it safely (opinion)
May 29 roundup: Lawsuit protections, no layoffs and Pet Friday
Senator Murray Opposes Request by College Groups for Liability Protection
Governors on Steps for Reopening Campuses
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!