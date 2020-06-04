Title
Academic Minute: Traveling and Disease Outbreaks
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Scripps College Week, Christina Edholm, assistant professor of mathematics, discusses how managers can be better informed about disease outbreaks. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
