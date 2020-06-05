Print

Title

Academic Minute: Reducing Health-Care Costs

By

Doug Lederman
June 5, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Scripps College Week, Sean Flynn, professor of economics, suggests some ways to cut the cost of health care in the U.S. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Inviting Students to the Table
Changed, Changed Utterly
Evidence-Based Action Is Required

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Remembering Eating Out While Reading ‘The Restaurant’
Higher Ed Next
When Is Safety Dangerous?
Keeping Current Students Engaged During a Global Crisis
Mushrooms

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Students' admission rescinded in response to racist online speech

Professor resigns after criticizing protesters and another faces calls for his termination

Envisioning a day in the life of a faculty member on campus this fall (opinion)

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Professor Denounces ‘Black Privilege’

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Peer advice for instructors teaching online for first time

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Back to Top