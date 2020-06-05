Title
Brown TAs and RAs Ink First Contract
Brown University’s graduate employee union, which is affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers, reached a tentative contract agreement with the institution, it announced Thursday. The three-year deal includes a 3.7 percent stipend increase in the first year; a one-year appointment extension due to COVID-19 for third, fourth, fifth and many sixth-year students; and full reimbursement for out-of-pocket COVID-19 testing and medical treatment.
It also includes the establishment of a health reimbursement account and a channel for dealing with sexual harassment claims that is separate from the university’s process under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits gender-based discrimination. Students who are parents secured some additional family benefits.
“This contract brings much-needed security to graduate workers at Brown,” Kaity Hajdarovic, a fourth-year research assistant in neuroscience, said in a statement. “Importantly, in addition to securing COVID-19 work extensions for the majority of our members, we’ve won increased pay, protections against unfair workloads, a real grievance procedure and increased financial support for health care.”
Brown said in a statement that “discussions with the union have been mutually collegial, respectful and productive, despite different perspectives on some topics and the complexity of issues negotiated, especially given the unexpected impact of culminating the process during a global health crisis.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Students' admission rescinded in response to racist online speech
Professor resigns after criticizing protesters and another faces calls for his termination
Envisioning a day in the life of a faculty member on campus this fall (opinion)
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Professor Denounces ‘Black Privilege’
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
Peer advice for instructors teaching online for first time
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!