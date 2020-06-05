Print

Title

Professor Denounces ‘Black Privilege’

By

Colleen Flaherty
June 5, 2020
Comments
 
 

Another professor is under fire for his social media comments about ongoing protests against police brutality, including saying that “black privilege is real.”

Charles Negy, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Central Florida, also wrote on Facebook, “Besides affirmative action, special scholarships and other set asides, being shielded from legitimate criticism is a privilege. But as a group, they’re missing out on much needed feedback.”

In response to public criticism that Negy’s comments are racist, Central Florida said it is reviewing his comments while “being mindful” of the First Amendment.

“Being actively anti-racist means calling out and confronting racist comments,” the university also said in a tweet. “We are aware of Charles Negy’s recent personal Twitter posts, which are completely counter to UCF’s values.”

Negy, who did not respond to a request for comment, has also said, “Here’s a suggestion to those who think they are being ‘screwed’ and oppressed in the U.S.: Stay in school. Be the best student possible. Avoid crime. Avoid gangs. Avoid unwanted pregnancy. Avoid drugs and alcohol. Amazing what a little common sense can do for your destiny.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Inviting Students to the Table
Changed, Changed Utterly
Evidence-Based Action Is Required

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Remembering Eating Out While Reading ‘The Restaurant’
Higher Ed Next
When Is Safety Dangerous?
Keeping Current Students Engaged During a Global Crisis
Mushrooms

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Students' admission rescinded in response to racist online speech

Envisioning a day in the life of a faculty member on campus this fall (opinion)

Professor resigns after criticizing protesters and another faces calls for his termination

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Professor Denounces ‘Black Privilege’

Republicans encourage campuses to reopen; Democrats want safeguards

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Back to Top