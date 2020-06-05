Title
Professor Denounces ‘Black Privilege’
Another professor is under fire for his social media comments about ongoing protests against police brutality, including saying that “black privilege is real.”
Charles Negy, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Central Florida, also wrote on Facebook, “Besides affirmative action, special scholarships and other set asides, being shielded from legitimate criticism is a privilege. But as a group, they’re missing out on much needed feedback.”
In response to public criticism that Negy’s comments are racist, Central Florida said it is reviewing his comments while “being mindful” of the First Amendment.
“Being actively anti-racist means calling out and confronting racist comments,” the university also said in a tweet. “We are aware of Charles Negy’s recent personal Twitter posts, which are completely counter to UCF’s values.”
Negy, who did not respond to a request for comment, has also said, “Here’s a suggestion to those who think they are being ‘screwed’ and oppressed in the U.S.: Stay in school. Be the best student possible. Avoid crime. Avoid gangs. Avoid unwanted pregnancy. Avoid drugs and alcohol. Amazing what a little common sense can do for your destiny.”
