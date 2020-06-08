Title
Academic Minute: Urbanization and Urban Dependency
Today on the Academic Minute, part of SUNY Oneonta Sustainability Week, Greg Fulkerson, associate professor of sociology, explains why an increasingly urban world will still depend on rural areas. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
