Faculty, Students Raise Alarm About Incoming Journalism Dean

Elizabeth Redden
June 8, 2020
A group of prominent journalism faculty at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication signed a letter arguing that hiring a new dean who has been accused of racism and mistreatment of students would place the school’s reputation and future “in serious jeopardy,” the Arizona Republic reported. Student associations for journalists of color have also issued a letter and petition calling on the school to withdraw the offer of the deanship to Sonya Forte Duhé, who is set to become dean July 1.

The student newspaper, The State Press, reported last week that it spoke to nearly two dozen former students of Duhé’s at Loyola University New Orleans who raised concerns about allegedly discriminatory remarks they say she made about black and LGBTQ students. The university said it would look into the claims, which came to light after Duhé posted a since-deleted tweet in relation to George Floyd, who died while being pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officers. The tweet read, "For the family of George Floyd, the good police officers who keep us safe, my students, faculty and staff. Praying for peace on this #BlackOutTuesday."

The letter from faculty members says the tweet demonstrates "poor judgment" and cites the many journalists who have been targeted by police during protests of Floyd's death. The letter also accuses Duhé of “erratic behavior” and “denigrating comments” in her interactions with individuals at the Cronkite School. It said that based on a recent meeting and news reports, “several high-performing faculty members said they could not stay at Cronkite if Dr. Duhé takes over as dean.”

Duhé did not respond to the Republic’s requests for comment. Arizona State said it had received the faculty letter and is reviewing the claims against Duhé.

