Academic Minute: What Is Environmental Justice?

By

Doug Lederman
June 9, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of SUNY Oneonta Sustainability Week: Trevor Fuller, associate professor of geography and environmental sustainability, explains what environmental justice is. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

