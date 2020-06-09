Print

ASU Rescinds Offer to Dean Amid Racism Allegations

By

Elizabeth Redden
June 9, 2020
Arizona State University rescinded a job offer to a newly hired dean of its journalism school after complaints surfaced about her treatment of black and LGBTQ students, the Arizona Republic reported.

Sonya Forte Duhé would have become dean July 1, but faculty and student groups raised concerns after complaints surfaced last week that she had made comments that students found discriminatory at her former institution, Loyola University New Orleans. A group of prominent faculty signed a letter saying they were concerned about reports of her behavior at Loyola as well as about interactions she’d had with individuals at ASU’s journalism school.

"I now find that the future of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and our public television station will be better served by not advancing with Dr. Duhé as their leader," ASU’s provost, Mark Searle, said in a schoolwide email. Duhé has not responded to a request for comment.

