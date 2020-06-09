Title
Compilation on Vulnerable Students and the Pandemic
By
Inside Higher Ed today released a compilation of its best news coverage and opinion writing from this spring on how COVID-19 and the recession were affecting underserved college students.
A webcast on the compilation and the themes it explores is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
