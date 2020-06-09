Title
U of Alabama to Remove 3 Confederate Plaques
The University of Alabama will remove three Confederate plaques from campus, AL.com reported. The plaques honored Alabama students who served in the Confederate army. Trustees are also reviewing the names of campus buildings and may change them in the future.
