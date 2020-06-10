Print

New Podcast Episode on Uncertainty Facing College Athletics

IHE Staff
June 10, 2020
The Key With Inside Higher Ed is a podcast on the uncertainties both college students and colleges face in coming weeks and months.

A new episode discusses recent news of several colleges and universities eliminating intercollegiate sports teams, just as big-time college football gears up for a season filled with uncertainty amid a time of great unrest over racism in society.

To help make sense of developments in college athletics, we talked with Welch Suggs, a professor at the University of Georgia, former journalist and university administrator. Suggs discussed what's happening with revenue-generating sports, team cuts and efforts to protect the health of football players in coming weeks.

