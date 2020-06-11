Print

Title

Bleak NEA Projections on Job Losses

By

Colleen Flaherty
June 11, 2020
Comments
 
 

The National Education Association projects that the U.S. stands to lost 1.9 million education jobs, many of them in higher education, if Congress doesn’t deliver immediate funding relief to states, cities and towns. In releasing its analysis, the NEA praised the U.S. House of Representatives for passing the HEROES Act last month and urged the Senate to act similarly. If the Senate provided the relief that the House did in education stabilization funds, according to the association, more than 800,000 jobs could be saved, some 153,000 of them at colleges and universities. Senate Republicans have signaled the proposal isn't going anywhere, however. 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

COVID-19’s Disparate Impact
Managing the Higher Ed Obstacle Course
A Pyrrhic Victory?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Lesson From Snow Days
History Strikes Back
Qualified!: Robust Assessment of Prior Learning
Qualified!: Robust Assessment of Prior Learning
The COVID-igital Divide
The COVID-igital Divide

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Wichita State's president draws board, donor scrutiny after canceling Ivanka Trump speech

A student writes an open letter to administrators on her concerns about reopening campuses in the fa

Colleges face evolving cyber extortion threat

Online learning is not the future of higher education (opinion)

Scientists strike for black lives, a more inclusive academia

Suspended: Professor Who Mocked Exam Request

No NLRB jurisdiction at religious colleges

Academic libraries will change in significant ways as a result of the pandemic (opinion)

A Lesson From Snow Days | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top