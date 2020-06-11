Title
Bleak NEA Projections on Job Losses
The National Education Association projects that the U.S. stands to lost 1.9 million education jobs, many of them in higher education, if Congress doesn’t deliver immediate funding relief to states, cities and towns. In releasing its analysis, the NEA praised the U.S. House of Representatives for passing the HEROES Act last month and urged the Senate to act similarly. If the Senate provided the relief that the House did in education stabilization funds, according to the association, more than 800,000 jobs could be saved, some 153,000 of them at colleges and universities. Senate Republicans have signaled the proposal isn't going anywhere, however.
