Purdue Crowdsources Funds for COVID Tests, Classroom Shields

Purdue University is asking alumni and other donors to pony up to protect its students and employees from COVID-19 this fall.

The university's crowdfunding website has a page dedicated to its "Protect Purdue" initiative, asking for "support to ensure we are equipped to handle in-person classes when students return … All funds raised will support the areas of greatest need across campus, equipping Purdue’s leaders to move nimbly to address a range of anticipated and unanticipated needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic." A video from President Mitch Daniels (below) explains the initiative in more detail.

The site offers examples of what contributions can do: $3,000 funds 20 tests for the virus, $1,250 buys 50 antibody tests, $135 installs a Plexiglas shield in a classroom or campus store, and $65 buys one COVID-19 "student protection kit," featuring a thermometer, face masks, sanitizer and first-aid kit.

As of Wednesday morning, 429 donors had contributed $102,043.