Purdue Crowdsources Funds for COVID Tests, Classroom Shields

By

Doug Lederman
June 11, 2020
Purdue University is asking alumni and other donors to pony up to protect its students and employees from COVID-19 this fall.

The university's crowdfunding website has a page dedicated to its "Protect Purdue" initiative, asking for "support to ensure we are equipped to handle in-person classes when students return … All funds raised will support the areas of greatest need across campus, equipping Purdue’s leaders to move nimbly to address a range of anticipated and unanticipated needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic." A video from President Mitch Daniels (below) explains the initiative in more detail.

The site offers examples of what contributions can do: $3,000 funds 20 tests for the virus, $1,250 buys 50 antibody tests, $135 installs a Plexiglas shield in a classroom or campus store, and $65 buys one COVID-19 "student protection kit," featuring a thermometer, face masks, sanitizer and first-aid kit.

As of Wednesday morning, 429 donors had contributed $102,043.

