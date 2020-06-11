Print

Shenandoah Removes Name of Harry Byrd From B-School

Scott Jaschik
June 11, 2020
Shenandoah University's Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to remove the name of Harry F. Byrd Jr. from its School of Business. “At Shenandoah, we encourage the best, the brightest, the inspired, to come learn with us, in the spirit of equitable access for every one of our students,” said Rob Frogale, chairman of the board. “This decision today about the business school is reflective of our commitment to continuing efforts toward racial justice and equality for all.”

In 1984, the Board of Trustees of Shenandoah voted to honor Senator Harry F. Byrd Jr., a former state and U.S. senator, by naming the Shenandoah School of Business Administration after him. Byrd went on to become a distinguished lecturer at Shenandoah. He died in 2013. "While the senator shared with many individuals later in life that he had changed his mind with regard to educational access, Byrd’s belief in the segregation of schools in the 1950s and his actions as a Virginia state senator on behalf of the Massive Resistance effort in Virginia run counter to Shenandoah's strategic plan and its mission of establishing a campus culture that fully embraces inclusion and diversity," said a university statement.

