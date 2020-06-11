Suspended: Professor Who Mocked Exam Request

The University of California, Los Angeles, put Gordon Klein, instructor of accounting, on administrative leave through June 24, pending a review of his comments to students about the killing of George Floyd and their request for leniency at this time. Were there any students who “may be of mixed parentage, such as half black-half Asian?” Klein wrote to students who asked for accommodations surrounding their final exam, especially for their black peers. “What do you suggest I do with respect to them? A full concession or just half?”

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education is defending Klein, arguing in a public letter to the university that he did not violate the Faculty Code of Conduct in his email to students and that he should be reinstated immediately. In a campus email, Antonio Bernardo, Klein’s dean, characterized Klein as having “a disregard for our core principles” and called Klein’s email an “abuse of power.” Klein did not respond to a request for comment.