Print

Title

Suspended: Professor Who Mocked Exam Request

By

Colleen Flaherty
June 11, 2020
Comments
 
 

The University of California, Los Angeles, put Gordon Klein, instructor of accounting, on administrative leave through June 24, pending a review of his comments to students about the killing of George Floyd and their request for leniency at this time. Were there any students who “may be of mixed parentage, such as half black-half Asian?” Klein wrote to students who asked for accommodations surrounding their final exam, especially for their black peers. “What do you suggest I do with respect to them? A full concession or just half?”

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education is defending Klein, arguing in a public letter to the university that he did not violate the Faculty Code of Conduct in his email to students and that he should be reinstated immediately. In a campus email, Antonio Bernardo, Klein’s dean, characterized Klein as having “a disregard for our core principles” and called Klein’s email an “abuse of power.” Klein did not respond to a request for comment.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

COVID-19’s Disparate Impact
Managing the Higher Ed Obstacle Course
A Pyrrhic Victory?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Lesson From Snow Days
History Strikes Back
Qualified!: Robust Assessment of Prior Learning
Qualified!: Robust Assessment of Prior Learning
The COVID-igital Divide
The COVID-igital Divide

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

A student writes an open letter to administrators on her concerns about reopening campuses in the fa

Wichita State's president draws board, donor scrutiny after canceling Ivanka Trump speech

Colleges face evolving cyber extortion threat

Scientists strike for black lives, a more inclusive academia

Online learning is not the future of higher education (opinion)

Suspended: Professor Who Mocked Exam Request

Academic libraries will change in significant ways as a result of the pandemic (opinion)

No NLRB jurisdiction at religious colleges

Brown Reverses Elimination of Men's Track, Field and Cross-Country

Back to Top