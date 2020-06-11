Title
Walmart Adds Trade Skills to Employee Tuition Program
By
Walmart two years ago created a debt-free college tuition benefit for the retail company's 1.5 million U.S. employees. Since then, roughly 25,000 Walmart and Sam's Club employees have used the Live Better U benefit, which features online degree programs at a price of $365 per year -- or $1 per day for participants.
The company works with Guild Education to administer the program, which Guild offers with its university partners.
Walmart today announced that it was adding in-demand skilled trade and digital skills offerings to the benefit program. In a statement, Guild said Walmart would offer online courses through Penn Foster (an online K-12 and college credential provider) for six certificates in skilled trades, including facilities maintenance, HVAC/refrigeration and construction. The benefit also now will include 19 certificate programs from eCornell and Southern New Hampshire University in digital skills, such as data fluency and decision making.
Employees, including part-time workers, now also will be eligible for the benefits on their first day of employment.
In a statement, Walmart said,
LBU is designed to support working adult learners and meets associates where they are on their educational journey by focusing on degree completion through a number of supportive elements, free student coaching, college credit for Walmart training and career pathways for LBU graduates. Regardless of which path an associate chooses, those who take advantage of LBU have one thing in common -- they are earning a degree or certificate along with a paycheck, without lifelong student debt.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
A student writes an open letter to administrators on her concerns about reopening campuses in the fa
Colleges face evolving cyber extortion threat
Online learning is not the future of higher education (opinion)
Wichita State's president draws board, donor scrutiny after canceling Ivanka Trump speech
Scientists strike for black lives, a more inclusive academia
Suspended: Professor Who Mocked Exam Request
Academic libraries will change in significant ways as a result of the pandemic (opinion)
Latinos, African Americans Most Likely to Change Education Plans
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!