Academic Minute: Taxing Carbon Emissions
Today on the Academic Minute, part of SUNY Oneonta Sustainability Week, Philip Sirianni, associate professor of economics, explores how our neighbor has fared with taxing carbon emissions. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
