Title
On Doing More for Faculty Diversity
On the heels of #ShutDownSTEM, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities published a new report and guidebook on steps institutions and policy makers can take to broaden faculty diversity efforts in the sciences. The report, "Strengthening Pathways to Faculty Careers in STEM: Recommendations for Systemic Change to Support Underrepresented Groups," notes that just 10 percent of science, technology, engineering and math faculty at four-year institutions are from underrepresented backgrounds. That's despite research that links student success to having mentors from similar backgrounds. Among other critiques of ongoing faculty diversity efforts, the report says these plans are local and targeted and don’t break down the bigger systemic barriers to diversifying the faculty. To that point, the APLU is partnering with the Center for the Integration of Research, Teaching and Learning at the University of Wisconsin at Madison on a five-year project, dubbed Aspire, to build a more diverse and inclusive STEM faculty nationwide.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
DeVos rule formally limits emergency student aid grants
A student writes an open letter to administrators on her concerns about reopening campuses in the fa
Another stimulus could be last federal help for colleges for a while
Searching for a meaningful response from college leaders to the killing of George Floyd
Survey documents what high school students didn't do in the spring
An architecture expert and a bioethicist explore the problem of residence halls during the pandemic
Pattern of racist incidents continues at Salisbury
The terror many black academics are experiencing has left them absolutely exhausted (opinion)
Scholars raise concerns about using Zoom to teach about China
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!