Print

Title

On Doing More for Faculty Diversity

By

Colleen Flaherty
June 12, 2020
Comments
 
 

On the heels of #ShutDownSTEM, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities published a new report and guidebook on steps institutions and policy makers can take to broaden faculty diversity efforts in the sciences. The report, "Strengthening Pathways to Faculty Careers in STEM: Recommendations for Systemic Change to Support Underrepresented Groups," notes that just 10 percent of science, technology, engineering and math faculty at four-year institutions are from underrepresented backgrounds. That's despite research that links student success to having mentors from similar backgrounds. Among other critiques of ongoing faculty diversity efforts, the report says these plans are local and targeted and don’t break down the bigger systemic barriers to diversifying the faculty. To that point, the APLU is partnering with the Center for the Integration of Research, Teaching and Learning at the University of Wisconsin at Madison on a five-year project, dubbed Aspire, to build a more diverse and inclusive STEM faculty nationwide.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Question of Living Spaces
Evaluating a Virtual Commencement
COVID-19’s Disparate Impact

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Trying to Read ‘Arguing with Zombies’ as a Republican
Five Productivity Practices That Helped Me Finish My Dissertation
A Lesson From Snow Days
History Strikes Back
Qualified!: Robust Assessment of Prior Learning

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

DeVos rule formally limits emergency student aid grants

A student writes an open letter to administrators on her concerns about reopening campuses in the fa

Another stimulus could be last federal help for colleges for a while

Searching for a meaningful response from college leaders to the killing of George Floyd

Survey documents what high school students didn't do in the spring

An architecture expert and a bioethicist explore the problem of residence halls during the pandemic

Pattern of racist incidents continues at Salisbury

The terror many black academics are experiencing has left them absolutely exhausted (opinion)

Scholars raise concerns about using Zoom to teach about China

Back to Top