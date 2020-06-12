On Doing More for Faculty Diversity

On the heels of #ShutDownSTEM, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities published a new report and guidebook on steps institutions and policy makers can take to broaden faculty diversity efforts in the sciences. The report, "Strengthening Pathways to Faculty Careers in STEM: Recommendations for Systemic Change to Support Underrepresented Groups," notes that just 10 percent of science, technology, engineering and math faculty at four-year institutions are from underrepresented backgrounds. That's despite research that links student success to having mentors from similar backgrounds. Among other critiques of ongoing faculty diversity efforts, the report says these plans are local and targeted and don’t break down the bigger systemic barriers to diversifying the faculty. To that point, the APLU is partnering with the Center for the Integration of Research, Teaching and Learning at the University of Wisconsin at Madison on a five-year project, dubbed Aspire, to build a more diverse and inclusive STEM faculty nationwide.