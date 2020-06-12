Print

Title

Foundations Will Increase Support for Higher Ed

By

Scott Jaschik
June 12, 2020
Comments
 
 

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the W. K. Kellogg Foundation and the John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation have announced that they will increase grant making by $1.7 billion to support nonprofit institutions in higher education, the arts and the humanities. “We cannot allow the crises of today to sideline the unfinished work needed to move us toward a more robustly engaged, diverse, and culturally inclusive country tomorrow,” said Elizabeth Alexander, president of the Mellon Foundation. “We have a responsibility to ensure ever broader access to the transformative power of higher education to drive our understanding of a complex world, and to make sure we fortify the movement in the arts and humanities toward a more complete reflection and diverse examination of the American cultural fabric.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Question of Living Spaces
Evaluating a Virtual Commencement
COVID-19’s Disparate Impact

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Trying to Read ‘Arguing with Zombies’ as a Republican
Five Productivity Practices That Helped Me Finish My Dissertation
A Lesson From Snow Days
History Strikes Back
The COVID-igital Divide

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

DeVos rule formally limits emergency student aid grants

A student writes an open letter to administrators on her concerns about reopening campuses in the fa

Another stimulus could be last federal help for colleges for a while

Searching for a meaningful response from college leaders to the killing of George Floyd

Survey documents what high school students didn't do in the spring

An architecture expert and a bioethicist explore the problem of residence halls during the pandemic

Scholars raise concerns about using Zoom to teach about China

Pattern of racist incidents continues at Salisbury

The terror many black academics are experiencing has left them absolutely exhausted (opinion)

Back to Top