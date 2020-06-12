Title
Foundations Will Increase Support for Higher Ed
The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the W. K. Kellogg Foundation and the John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation have announced that they will increase grant making by $1.7 billion to support nonprofit institutions in higher education, the arts and the humanities. “We cannot allow the crises of today to sideline the unfinished work needed to move us toward a more robustly engaged, diverse, and culturally inclusive country tomorrow,” said Elizabeth Alexander, president of the Mellon Foundation. “We have a responsibility to ensure ever broader access to the transformative power of higher education to drive our understanding of a complex world, and to make sure we fortify the movement in the arts and humanities toward a more complete reflection and diverse examination of the American cultural fabric.”
